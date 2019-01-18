SPORTS

LA Rams have final practice before NFC Championship game against Saints on Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Rams are just one win away from the Super Bowl, but first, they'll have to get past the NFC's top-seeded team: the New Orleans Saints.

On Friday, Sean McVay's squad held their final practice before heading to New Orleans, where the Saints beat the Rams 45-35 earlier this season.

At a press conference, McVay said he's really liking the upbeat mood of his team.

"I think they do a great job of enjoying it but also knowing when is it time to lock in and focus," McVay said. "And you always want to be able to enjoy what you're doing, not at the luxury of where it takes away from our focus and concentration, and I think these guys have done a great job of being able to kind of have that great balance."

The NFC Championship game kicks off at noon PST on Sunday.

