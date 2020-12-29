Sports

With Rams in playoff hunt, Jared Goff to miss Cardinals game after thumb surgery

By Mahmoud Mohamed
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery Monday on his broken right thumb and will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams announced.



John Wolford will start in place of Goff this Sunday in what is a key game for the Rams to clinch a playoff spot. ESPN reports the team plans to sign former Rams quarterback Blake Bortles to back up Wolford.


Goff injured his thumb in the final seconds of the third quarter Sunday in Seattle when his right hand hit the helmet of Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa.

"Popped it back into place," Goff said. "And just finished the game."

Test results after the game showed that not only did he dislocate his finger but suffered a fracture as well.

Coach Sean McVay said if the Rams make the playoffs, Goff should be available.

"The surgery went well today," McVay said Monday. "I spoke with Jared. Got some screws put in there. He actually should be available, if we're able to handle business, for the playoffs. Which is pretty amazing credit to how quickly you can turn things around now."

The 9-6 Rams still have a good shot at making the playoffs. They make it if they beat the Cardinals.

If the Rams lose Sunday, then their fate rests with the 8-7 Chicago Bears who are facing the Green Bay Packers. A Rams loss and a Bears win on Sunday knocks Los Angeles out of the postseason.
