After 30 horse deaths, protesters call for end to racing at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Protesters were back at Santa Anita Park on Sunday, the last day of the racing season, to call for an end to horseracing at the track and throughout California.

This racing season, 30 horses have died following injuries at the park, sparking a state inquiry and calls for improved safety measures.

The most recent death was Saturday morning, when American Currency, a 4-year-old gelding, was injured while exercising and then euthanized.

Animal advocates and some politicians are calling for an end to racing at Santa Anita or even a ban on the sport in California altogether.

"Horse racing deaths are common and if it's common, this industry needs to end its practices," said protester April Montgomery.

This weekend marks the end of scheduled racing for the current season at Santa Anita. The Breeders' Cup is scheduled for the track on Nov. 1.

The California Horse Racing Board says before Saturday's death, the horse's owner, Jerry Hollendorfer, lost three other horses recently at Santa Anita and another two at Golden Gate Fields near San Francisco.

The Stronach Group, which owns both tracks, said it has banned Hollendorfer from all its race tracks.
