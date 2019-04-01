Sports

Santa Anita Park sees 23rd horse death

Another horse has died at Santa Anita Park, the 23rd in a string of deaths at the track in recent months.

By ABC7.com staff
A horse named Arms Runner suffered a severe injury to his right front leg Sunday afternoon and had to be euthanized.

The injury happened during the $100,000 San Simeon Stakes at Santa Anita. After Arms Runner injured his leg and fell in the Grade 3 race, another horse behind him also fell. That horse, La Sardane, got back on her feet and didn't appear to sustain a serious injury.

The accident occurred as the horses crossed the dirt surface during the transition from the hillside turf course to the main turf course.

Racing had just resumed at the park last week after several investigations to determine the cause of the recent spate of horse deaths. The park had also made improvements to the racing surface. Park officials have said this winter's heavy rains may have contributed to issues with the track.
