Sports

Shaq leads fans in 'Kobe' chants after emotional tribute at Staples Center - video

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An emotional Shaquille O'Neal delivered a powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant and then led fans in chants of "Kobe! Kobe!" as he left Staples Center Tuesday night.

The brief encounter with fans came after Shaq offered a heartfelt recollection of Kobe in a special for TNT. The network had been scheduled to broadcast Tuesday's Lakers-Clippers game but it was postponed as the teams, the city and the entire world mourn Bryant's death.

As O'Neal was leaving the arena, he encountered fans wearing Lakers jerseys. They initially shouted out "Shaq, Shaq," but he quickly quieted them down with a finger to his lips.

Then he started leading them in chants of "Kobe, Kobe," jumping into the air as he went to his vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

Shaquille O'Neal led fans in chants of "Kobe! Kobe!" as he left Staples Center Tuesday night.



The former Lakers superstar center played with Bryant for eight seasons, winning three championships together.

They had a tumultuous relationship near the end of their time playing together, but later reconciled and remained close friends. O'Neal's son recalled getting a text message from Bryant just hours before the helicopter crash that took his life, just to check in on how he was doing.

Shaq sobbed as he shared stories about Kobe, their competitive relationship, and what the loss meant to him.

"We're not going to be able to joke at his Hall of Fame ceremony. We're not going be able to joke and say ha I got five, you got four," he said.

Jerry West, who engineered the draft-day trade that brought Bryant to the Lakers and then mentored him for years, said it felt like he lost a son.

"This is a sad city right now," West said. "Saddest day in my life."

"Honestly I felt like his father for two years. I don't know if I can get over this. I really don't."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryant
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
Jet carrying US employees from China diverted to March air base amid coronavirus concerns
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
SoCal hospitals preparing for possible coronavirus cases
1 dead, another injured after chase ends in crash in South LA
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
Parents indicted for murder, torture of 4-year-old Palmdale boy
Show More
Chase reaches speeds of 115 mph before driver apprehended
Kobe calls himself 'girl dad' in sweet 'SportsCenter' interview - video
Oscars telecast to acknowledge Kobe Bryant's death
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Audio, satellite images detail Kobe Bryant's helicopter flight path
More TOP STORIES News