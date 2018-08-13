SPORTS
espn

Shohei Ohtani throws 33-pitch bullpen session, but no splitters yet

SAN DIEGO -- Shohei Ohtani moved another step closer to pitching again this season for the Los Angeles Angels when he threw a 33-pitch pregame bullpen session on Monday.

It was the second pitching workout in three days for the right-hander and his first time throwing to a catcher in a squat since his last game action on the mound on June 6. Ohtani has been held back from pitching by a sprained right elbow, though the two-way rookie has been a regular in the Angels' lineup at designated hitter.

"Everything went pretty well," Ohtani said through a translator before a game against San Diego. "This was a very good step for me. I'm definitely moving forward. Hopefully I'll be able to pitch again this season."

Ohtani estimated that he pitched at 70 percent effort. He threw all of his pitches except his split-finger fastball.

"I just wanted to get the feel of the mound and the ball, throwing off the hill," Ohtani said.

On Saturday in Oakland, Ohtani threw 23 pitches to a standing catcher in his first serious throwing session since he received stem-cell and platelet-rich plasma injections to treat his sprained ulnar collateral ligament in June.

The Angels also announced that Mike Trout had left the team to handle a family matter. Los Angeles declined to say how long Trout would be away. The two-time AL MVP is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Thursday after missing time with a right wrist contusion.

"Mike is not in baseball activities, but he is back East for a personal matter. We'll leave it at that," said manager Mike Scioscia, who several times refused to provide details.
Related Topics:
sportsespnelbowmlbbullpen sessionlos angeles angelsinjuryarmreturnuclshohei ohtani
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
LA Galaxy could be without Dos Santos, Alessandrini against Colorado
Already on DL, Mike Trout leaves Angels for personal reasons
Sparks play for playoff positioning against Liberty
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen says second heart surgery likely after season
More Sports
Top Stories
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Increase in probiotic food consumption may help histamine intolerances
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
Show More
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
Pilot killed in Sylmar plane crash ID'd Disney employee
Ex-LASD deputy pleads guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge
VIDEO: White humpback whale spotted off coast of Australia
Yosemite Valley to reopen following Ferguson Fire
More News