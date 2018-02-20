U.S. Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim is only 17-years-old but has already landed her first Sports Illustrated magazine cover.The Orange County native made history last week in Pyeongchang for winning the gold medal in the halfpipe competition, making her the youngest woman to ever win Olympic gold in snowboarding.Kim began snowboarding at the age of four and entered her first contest at six. She won the halfpipe competition thanks to landing multiple 1080 tricks.She's appearing on the SI cover holding her miniature Australian shepherd and wearing her new hardware, with the cover line declaring, "The Chloe Kim era is here." The issue hits newsstands on Thursday.