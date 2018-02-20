SPORTS

SoCal Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim lands Sports Illustrated cover

EMBED </>More Videos

Orange County native Chloe Kim won gold for the U.S. at the Winter Olympics and is now featured in the latest issue for Sports Illustrated. (Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated)

U.S. Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim is only 17-years-old but has already landed her first Sports Illustrated magazine cover.

The Orange County native made history last week in Pyeongchang for winning the gold medal in the halfpipe competition, making her the youngest woman to ever win Olympic gold in snowboarding.

Kim began snowboarding at the age of four and entered her first contest at six. She won the halfpipe competition thanks to landing multiple 1080 tricks.

She's appearing on the SI cover holding her miniature Australian shepherd and wearing her new hardware, with the cover line declaring, "The Chloe Kim era is here." The issue hits newsstands on Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOlympicssportssports illustratedOrange CountyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
More Sports
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News