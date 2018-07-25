SPORTS
espn

Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike to miss All-Star Game, replaced by Rebekkah Brunson

Mechelle Voepel
Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, who has missed the Sparks' past three games with illness, will not be able to play in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, she was replaced on the Team Candace Parker roster by Minnesota Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson.

The Sparks have said at this point it's not certain what is wrong with Ogwumike, who has been dealing with fatigue and headaches.

Ogwumike, the 2016 WNBA MVP, was picked by her Sparks teammate Parker, one of the All-Star captains. Ogwumike was scheduled to play with her younger sister, the Sun's Chiney Ogwumike, on Team Parker. The Ogwumike sisters played together for two seasons at Stanford, and both were No. 1 draft picks in the WNBA.

Brunson joins Team Parker with Lynx teammate Maya Moore, while two other Lynx players, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles, are on Team Elena Delle Donne. They will be on their home court, Target Center, for the All-Star Game.

Brunson, who has won five WNBA championships and is in her 15th season in the WNBA, became the league's all-time leading rebounder earlier this season.
Related Topics:
sportsespnwnbarebekkah brunsonlos angeles sparksnneka ogwumikeminnesota lynxespnw
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Kingery, Santana lead Phillies past Dodgers 7-3
Raiders DE Khalil Mack to skip start of training camp
Plouffe's homer in 16th leads Phillies over Dodgers
Phillies, Dodgers face short turnaround after marathon game
More Sports
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected
US, EU agree to resolve US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Catalina plane crash: 3 injured after small plane goes off runway
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Group of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
VIDEO: Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Officer pins 10-year-old boy to ground during father's arrest
More News