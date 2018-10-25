LOS ANGELES DODGERS

World Series 2018: Street artist covers Mid-City house with Dodger Blue, player murals

As the Boys in Blue battle it out with the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, a house in Mid-City Los Angeles is redefining the concept of home-field advantage.

By
MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As the Boys in Blue battle it out with the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, a house in Mid-City Los Angeles is redefining the concept of home-field advantage.

Street artist Hector "Tetris" Arias and his crew began painting the two-story structure, which was purchased by a real-estate company, on Wednesday. By the following afternoon, the house at 1626 La Brea Avenue was covered in Dodger Blue with ornate text and murals.

Past and present L.A. pitchers Fernando Valenzuela and Clayton Kershaw are also depicted on the structural canvas.

"This is what we do every day and it's a passion," Arias said. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, it's too much work. They're going to lose,' and this and that. But we just do it for passion and we represent our culture here in Los Angeles."

Arias hopes to have the project completed by Thursday evening.

After losing the first two games of the series in Boston, the Dodgers are set to take on the Red Sox in Game 3 on Friday evening at Chavez Ravine.

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.

