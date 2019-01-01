SPORTS

Texas Longhorns' mascot Bevo charges toward Georgia Bulldogs' mascot Uga

EMBED </>More Videos

The Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo added some pre-game fireworks after nearly attacking Georgia's mascot Uga.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --
Tensions were high as the Texas Longhorns prepared to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the All-State Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Both schools use live animals as mascots, with Bevo representing the Longhorns and Uga representing Georgia.

But as Uga approached his four-legged counterpart, Bevo charged through his enclosure, nearly trampling the bulldog as it escaped.

Luckily, no animals or humans were harmed in the incident.

And to think, it was all good just a day ago.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsanimal attackmascotuniversity of texasu.s. & worlddogfootballLouisiana
SPORTS
Fleury gets sixth shutout, Golden Knights top Kings 2-0
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
LeBron James resumes shooting as groin strain recovery continues
Thunder-Lakers Preview
More Sports
Top Stories
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, create chilly conditions
2 found dead in 'suspicious' house fire in Santa Ana
Rose Parade floats on display in Pasadena
6-year-old Oakland girl struck by 'celebratory gunfire'
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $425M jackpot
How to prevent video game pain
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Show More
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
2019 Rose Parade dazzles spectators with floral floats
New law requires changing tables in men's public bathrooms
Girl, 9, and mother killed in crash on 22 Fwy. in OC
4 men accused of stealing $500K in tequila
More News