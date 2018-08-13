SPORTS
espn

Tottenham stadium not ready, so NFL games will be at Wembley

LONDON -- The new stadium being built for English Premier League club Tottenham isn't ready to host the NFL this year.

The first NFL game at Tottenham was due to feature the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders on Oct. 14. That will now be played across north London at Wembley Stadium on the same day.

English soccer's national stadium will also stage the Oct. 21 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers, and the meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later.

Tottenham's 62,000-capacity venue is being built on the site of the now-demolished White Hart Lane stadium. Tottenham has been forced to continue playing home games at Wembley after its new home wasn't ready for this month's season start.
Related Topics:
sportsespnwembleylos angeles chargerstennessee titansjacksonville jaguarsoakland raidersseattle seahawksphiladelphia eaglestottenham
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Raiders CB Gareon Conley (hip) returns to practice
Bruce Bowen won't be back as Clippers analyst after Kawhi Leonard comments
Chargers welcoming fans to training camp in Costa Mesa
Angels extend Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake to 2022
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-OC choir director accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
Pilot killed in Sylmar plane crash ID'd Disney employee
LASD deputy to plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge
Yosemite Valley to reopen following Ferguson Fire
Show More
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering CA professor
Trump lashes out at 'lowlife' Omarosa over book, tapes
Chargers welcoming fans to training camp in Costa Mesa
'Saved by the Bell' diner in West Hollywood welcoming walk-ins
More News