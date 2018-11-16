Tensions are rising between UCLA and USC fans as the annual rivalry game between the schools will be played Saturday at the Rose Bowl.The Trojans enter the competition with a 5-5 record and are fourth in the PAC-12 South.Meanwhile, UCLA are at 2-8 under head coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins are in fifth place in the division.The Bruin Bear statue was vandalized on the UCLA campus despite efforts to keep it safe. The bear was seen painted in the USC colors of cardinal red and gold.Detectives said someone pried open the box the statue was sheltered in. The bear statue was reportedly last vandalized four years ago.Meanwhile, Tommy Trojan on the USC campus was safe as students camped out around the statue.Each school have been holding rallies ahead of the big game.Saturday's game is set for 12:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl.