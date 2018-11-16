SPORTS

UCLA Bruin Bear statue vandalized in USC Trojan colors ahead of rivalry game

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bruin Bear statue was vandalized on the UCLA campus despite efforts to keep it safe.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Tensions are rising between UCLA and USC fans as the annual rivalry game between the schools will be played Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

The Trojans enter the competition with a 5-5 record and are fourth in the PAC-12 South.

Meanwhile, UCLA are at 2-8 under head coach Chip Kelly. The Bruins are in fifth place in the division.

The Bruin Bear statue was vandalized on the UCLA campus despite efforts to keep it safe. The bear was seen painted in the USC colors of cardinal red and gold.

Detectives said someone pried open the box the statue was sheltered in. The bear statue was reportedly last vandalized four years ago.

Meanwhile, Tommy Trojan on the USC campus was safe as students camped out around the statue.

Each school have been holding rallies ahead of the big game.

Saturday's game is set for 12:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuscUCLALos Angeles CountyWestwoodSouth Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Williams helps Clippers edge Spurs for 3rd straight victory
UCLA's Bruin Bear statue vandalized in USC colors ahead of rivalry game
Ducks brace for high-scoring Maple Leafs
Mookie Betts beats Mike Trout, Jose Ramirez to win American League MVP
More Sports
Top Stories
Gardena officer dies following motorcycle collision
Local business owner uses shop to help Woolsey Fire victims
Woolsey Fire 62 percent contained as repopulation efforts continue
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 63, over 600 missing
Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay
LBUSD students eligible for 2 years of tuition-free college at LBCC
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
Michelle Obama shares her story at Inglewood's Forum
Show More
Santa Ana opens new temporary homeless shelter
Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
Cast of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' shares excitement over sequel release
Santa Monica student encourages political discussion on campus
More News