Dodgers World Series win: Illustration made of words pays tribute to title run

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers' World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays last October was much celebrated in Los Angeles.
Now Philadelphia artist Dan Duffy is commemorating the Dodgers' win with a unique illustration.
The art piece from afar is a drawing of pitcher Julio Urias the moment after he threw his final strikeout against the Rays, winning the World Series title for the Dodgers.
But up close its words make up the bigger picture.
"We only had 78 games this year. So I included the team's roster as well as the location. So you can see the first game at Dodger Stadium and it just goes chronologically from top to bottom every game and eventually getting to the full roster," Duffy said.
The colored ink and pencil drawing also includes scores, dates and opponents. The piece is the latest in Duff's "Road to the World Series" collection.
"Since I became officially licensed with Major League Baseball this has been part of my tradition after every World Series," said Duffy.
He estimates he spent upwards of 100 hours researching, sketching and coloring each of the carefully handwritten words. He hopes the finished product will connect with Dodger fans.
He is also donating some of the proceeds from his prints to the ALS Association.
"We are happy to do it and we are going to try and raise $40,000 this year. That's our goal and you guys can help us," he said.
Duffy says for his next piece he is thinking of creating Dodger Stadium with all former and current players names.
A 16x20 standard size print of the 2020 Angeles Dodgers World Series is available for $49.99 at Duffy's website www.artofwords.com.
