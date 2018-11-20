USC football's senior long snapper Jake Olson, who is blind, was honored with the Walter Camp Award of Perseverance.Olson was born with retinoblastoma, a cancer of the retina, and lost his left eye when he was 10 months old. His other eye was removed when he was 12 years old.Olson snapped a PAT in the opening game of the season against UNLV and also long snapped in two games last year.Besides playing football, Olson is also a motivational speaker and is co-author of two books.