USC's blind long snapper Jake Olson uses pro day to raise money for cancer research

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- NFL scouts evaluated potential players at USC's pro day on Wednesday, but the loudest cheers were for a young man who will never play in the NFL -- USC's blind long snapper, Jake Olson."He's changed my life and our team's life and other people's lives. He's inspired them," said USC Coach Clay Helton.Olson used pro day to raise money to fight cancer. He used each rep on the bench press to solicit donations. He raised money for research surrounding the same form of eye cancer that took his sight as a kid."I couldn't help but think this morning even when I was bench pressing just of the memories in my head of being in hospital beds as a kid, sitting in chemotherapy and radiation for hours on end. Those are all memories that torment you a little bit," Olson said.Four-year-old Liam Thomas Spingler flew in with his family from New Jersey as motivation for Olson and to champion the fight against eye cancer."We both have the same eye boo boo" said Liam, who counted Olson's bench-press reps.Olson pushed 225 pounds up and down 17 times at pro day. It's truly an exclamation point to his remarkable journey at USC."There's been moments of pride along the way, but that may have been the pinnacle of what he's accomplished," said Olson's dad."You don't have to fall victim to your excuses, you can rise above them," Jake Olson said. "I want to get back to competitive golf. I want to be known when I die as the best blind golfer there ever was, and just see how far I can take my talents on the course."Even the blind can clearly see that Jake Olson has a bright future.