SPORTS

World Series Dodgers roster announced

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after winning Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BOSTON (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the team's 25-man roster for the 2018 World Series.

The Dodgers will carry 12 pitchers and 13 position players. The roster is as follows:

Pitchers:
LHP Scott Alexander
RHP Pedro Baéz
RHP Walker Buehler
RHP Dylan Floro
LHP Rich Hill
RHP Kenley Jansen
LHP Clayton Kershaw
RHP Ryan Madson
RHP Kenta Maeda
LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu
LHP Julio Urías
LHP Alex Wood

Position Players:
C/IF Austin Barnes
1B/OF Cody Bellinger (L)
2B Brian Dozier
IF David Freese
C Yasmani Grandal (S)
IF/OF Kiké Hernández
OF Matt Kemp
IF Manny Machado
IF Max Muncy (L)
OF Joc Pederson (L)
OF Yasiel Puig
OF/IF Chris Taylor
3B Justin Turner

The Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday. Here's a look at matchups and keys to the game:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
EMBED More News Videos

The Dodgers are preparing to face the Boston Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday.

Share pictures or video of your Dodgers spirit using #abc7dodgers, and you may see yourself on ABC7!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersBoston Red Soxworld seriesMassachusettsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
Dodger 'Baseball Head' gets ready for World Series
Photos from Dodgers-Brewers NLCS
SPORTS
LA Galaxy keep playoff hopes alive by taking 3-1 win in Minnesota
Red Sox add Drew Pomeranz to World Series roster
LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has top selling jersey in MLS for 2018
Derek Carr says he loves playing for Raiders even though not 'popular' to be one right now
Jason Garrett: Amari Cooper gives Cowboys a cornerstone player
More Sports
Top Stories
Worker rescued after dangling from Santa Ana building
Flyers warn WeHo pet owners about alleged dog poisonings
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Los Angeles' top sports bars
Hurricane Willa: Category 4 storm closing in on Mexico coast
Dodger 'Baseball Head' gets ready for World Series
Growing migrant caravan on way to US border, explained
Show More
LA trans community protests Trump's new gender proposal
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
More News