World Series Dodgers roster announced

Pitchers:

Position Players:

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4539343" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Dodgers are preparing to face the Boston Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the team's 25-man roster for the 2018 World Series.The Dodgers will carry 12 pitchers and 13 position players. The roster is as follows:LHP Scott AlexanderRHP Pedro BaézRHP Walker BuehlerRHP Dylan FloroLHP Rich HillRHP Kenley JansenLHP Clayton KershawRHP Ryan MadsonRHP Kenta MaedaLHP Hyun-Jin RyuLHP Julio UríasLHP Alex WoodC/IF Austin Barnes1B/OF Cody Bellinger (L)2B Brian DozierIF David FreeseC Yasmani Grandal (S)IF/OF Kiké HernándezOF Matt KempIF Manny MachadoIF Max Muncy (L)OF Joc Pederson (L)OF Yasiel PuigOF/IF Chris Taylor3B Justin TurnerThe Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday. Here's a look at matchups and keys to the game: