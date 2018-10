World Series Dodgers roster announced

Pitchers:

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the team's 25-man roster for the 2018 World Series.The Dodgers will carry 12 pitchers and 13 position players. The roster is as follows:LHP Scott AlexanderRHP Pedro BaézRHP Walker BuehlerRHP Dylan FloroLHP Rich HillRHP Kenley JansenLHP Clayton KershawRHP Ryan MadsonRHP Kenta MaedaLHP Hyun-Jin RyuLHP Julio UríasLHP Alex WoodC/IF Austin Barnes1B/OF Cody Bellinger (L)2B Brian DozierIF David FreeseC Yasmani Grandal (S)IF/OF Kiké HernándezOF Matt KempIF Manny MachadoIF Max Muncy (L)OF Joc Pederson (L)OF Yasiel PuigOF/IF Chris Taylor3B Justin TurnerThe Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday. Here's a look at matchups and keys to the game: