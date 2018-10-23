World Series Dodgers roster announced

BOSTON (KABC) --The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the team's 25-man roster for the 2018 World Series.
The Dodgers will carry 12 pitchers and 13 position players. The roster is as follows:
Pitchers:
LHP Scott Alexander
RHP Pedro Baéz
RHP Walker Buehler
RHP Dylan Floro
LHP Rich Hill
RHP Kenley Jansen
LHP Clayton Kershaw
RHP Ryan Madson
RHP Kenta Maeda
LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu
LHP Julio Urías
LHP Alex Wood
Position Players:
C/IF Austin Barnes
1B/OF Cody Bellinger (L)
2B Brian Dozier
IF David Freese
C Yasmani Grandal (S)
IF/OF Kiké Hernández
OF Matt Kemp
IF Manny Machado
IF Max Muncy (L)
OF Joc Pederson (L)
OF Yasiel Puig
OF/IF Chris Taylor
3B Justin Turner
The Dodgers face the Boston Red Sox as the 2018 World Series opens at Fenway Park Tuesday. Here's a look at matchups and keys to the game:
