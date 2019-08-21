XFL unveils 8 new team names, including Los Angeles Wildcats

The league's commissioner, Oliver Luck, revealed the teams in a video broadcast.
The Wildcats' president and head coach are set to discuss team operations at an afternoon press conference in Beverly Hills.
FIRST LOOK: Names and logos for @xfl2020 teams. My favorites: Renegades, Roughnecks & Guardians. Some strong work here! pic.twitter.com/f9pqJaKsfu— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 21, 2019
The league returns after having its lone season in 2001. It was originally a joint project between the WWF and NBC, with its rules allowing for tougher play.
The XFL will begin in 2020, with a 10-game season and two-week postseason.