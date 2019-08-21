XFL unveils 8 new team names, including Los Angeles Wildcats

FIRST LOOK: Names and logos for @xfl2020 teams. My favorites: Renegades, Roughnecks & Guardians. Some strong work here! pic.twitter.com/f9pqJaKsfu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 21, 2019

The XFL on Wednesday unveiled the names and logos of its eight new teams, including the Los Angeles Wildcats.The league's commissioner, Oliver Luck, revealed the teams in a video broadcast.The Wildcats' president and head coach are set to discuss team operations at an afternoon press conference in Beverly Hills.The league returns after having its lone season in 2001. It was originally a joint project between the WWF and NBC, with its rules allowing for tougher play.The XFL will begin in 2020, with a 10-game season and two-week postseason.