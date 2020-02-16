XFL Wildcats to make home debut against Dallas Renegades in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Wildcats will play their home opener Sunday, hoping the combination of affordability, unique experiences and rules intended to create a faster-paced game will draw fans to Dignity Health Sports Park.Lower-level single-game seats start at $24, with standing-only tickets available for $15. A season ticket for the Wildcats five home games starts at $100, and includes exclusive game day access and VIP experiences throughout the season.Parking lots opened at 9 a.m. for a Fan Fest with live music, games, activities for children and food trucks. Happy hour beverage pricing will be offered until noon.The Fan Fest has two sides: "One that's a little more rowdy and party-oriented, the other more family friendly,'' team President Heather Karatz said.Fan donning jerseys and team colors flocked to the tailgate, where music filled the air as some fans enjoyed food while others played cornhole."We are here to stay. The L.A. Wildcats are gonna be here for a long time to come," Karatz said. "We've embraced the community, we've embraced our fans and this is only the first (home) game. So we can't wait to continue to build it with our fans week after week."Eyewitness News meteorologist Dallas Raines, former Florida State quarterback, made an impromptu appearance at the Fan Fest during Karatz's interview."I'm ready to play," Raines said. "I might be a little bit too old, I think"The actual Wildcats players will walk through the Fan Fest en route to the stadium, Karatz said."We want to make sure that our players are up close and personal with our fans," Karatz said.Karatz added that during games, there will be on-field moments that incorporate fans into cheers.Families will have opportunities to get autographs from players and photographs with them after the game, Karatz said.Stadium gates opened at 10:30 a.m. for the 12:04 p.m. kickoff. The Wildcats face off against the Dallas Renegades, another 0-1 team that is also without their starting quarterbacks for their openers.Coach Winston Moss said Thursday "the expectation" was that Josh Johnson would start at quarterback for the Wildcats after missing the 37-17 loss to the Houston Roughnecks because of a thigh injury suffered in training camp.Charles Kanoff, the Wildcats starting quarterback for their opener, was placed on injured reserve because of shoulder and head injuries suffered in the opener.The 33-year-old Johnson started three games for the Washington Redskins in 2018. He played in three preseason games with the Detroit Lions in 2019 and remained with the team through two regular season games, but did not play in either one.Johnson was a fifth-round choice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL draft out of the University of San Diego. He played 29 NFL games with the Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals between 2009 and 2013, starting five, completing 96 of 177 passes for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns.Landry Jones will start at quarterback for Dallas after missing its 15-9 loss to the St. Louis BattleHawks because of a knee injury suffered during the first full practice of training camp Jan. 6 when someone stumbled and rolled up on his leg during a non-contract drill.The 30-year-old Jones was the first player to sign with the XFL following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started five games, and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was assigned to the Renegades on Oct. 15, reuniting him with his college coach Bob Stoops.Watch the pregame show and the Wildcats' home opener against the Dallas Renegades on ABC7.