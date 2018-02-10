SPORTS

Yu Darvish, Cubs reach $126 million, 6-year deal

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series in LA. (Jae C. Hong, File)

CHICAGO --
A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that ace Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs have reached agreement on a $126 million, six-year contract.

The person spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

Darvish's deal came less than a week before the Cubs were set to begin spring training. The 31-year-old right-hander was among the top players available in a slow-moving free agent market this winter.

Darvish finished last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, helping them knock out the defending champion Cubs in the playoffs to reach the World Series. The Japanese star is expected to take the rotation spot of Jake Arrieta, who became a free agent after finishing the year in Chicago.

The Cubs have reached the NL Championship Series in each of the last three years. In 2016, they won their first World Series crown since 1908.

Darvish is a four-time All-Star, but has had injury problems. He began last year with Texas and was traded to the Dodgers in July, going a combined 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersbaseballMLBLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mike Trout gets cortisone shot, remains day-to-day with wrist injury
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says
Lance Lynn stops bleeding for Yankees by blanking White Sox
With bat and glove, Simmons leads Angels past Tigers 6-2
Turner to make season debut for Tigers at Angels
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News