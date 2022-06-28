localish

The new St. Pete Pier is the crown jewel of this Florida city

By Mark Nunez
The new St. Pete Pier is the crown jewel of this Florida city

St. Petersburg -- The new St. Pete Pier has been heralded as the crown jewel of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The 26-acre pier is part of one of the largest protected waterfronts in the Southeast.

Its current iteration opened to much acclaim in July 2020, but there have been seven piers here over the years.

The original was an extension of a railway completed in the late 1800s. The pilings were failing on that old pier, and it closed in 2013 and was demolished two years later.

During that time, international and local designers, with input from the public, worked together to craft plans for the stunning pier that you see today.

