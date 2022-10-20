Bodycam video: LAPD officers use Taser to subdue man wielding samurai swords in Mid-Wilshire

MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police released new video that shows the moment they confronted a man wielding samurai swords after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the Mid-Wilshire area.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Bodycam footage released Wednesday shows the officers telling the man, identified as 23-year-old Eric Herrera, to put the two swords down as he stood in the middle of the street.

Police say he refused to comply with commands so officers Tased him and took him into custody. He was booked for attempted murder and is being held on $100,000 bail.

The video then shows officers approach the 43-year-old victim, whose name has not been released. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said there had been some kind of family dispute, but it's not clear what specifically led to the stabbing. The nature the relationship was not disclosed.