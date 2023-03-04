6 hospitalized after being stabbed in downtown LA melee; suspect in custody

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was in custody after allegedly stabbing six people during an early morning fight in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Seventh Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Investigators said the stabbings happened after two groups apparently got into a confrontation that escalated into a fight.
The suspect used a knife in the attacks, the LAPD said. He was identified only as a man in his 30s.
The six victims were transported to L.A. County-USC Medical Center, two in critical condition and four in stable condition, police said. All six were later listed in stable condition and were expected to survive.
