Boba means business in new Disney+ series 'Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett'

By
'Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett' is about to get more exciting

HOLLYWOOD -- "Star Wars" fans are streaming their way through the galaxy's latest adventure, "Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett."

And Boba means business!

The once lone gunslinger is back with Ming-Na Wen as anti-hero Fennec Shand at his side.

The Disney+ series plans to show us where Boba's been, how he's changed and what happened to him. After all, in "The Return of the Jedi," it looked like he was pretty much a goner.

Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba, says this journey has been exciting and fun but it sure hasn't been easy.

"At our age now," Morrison said, "some of the tough parts was really some of the fight scenes only look like 30 seconds or a minute in the movie, in the series, but you're out there all day filming them. And by 5 or 6 o'clock in the afternoon, you're starting to get a little stiff and, you know, you have to warm up again. So it was very physical."

Wen said, "We're bounty hunters all immersed into this crazy new world that we've plunked ourselves down into and we're both kind of fumbling through some of it and trying to put on a good face about being strong and leaders of, of the new regime."

Adding to that, Morrison said, "And it gets bigger and better and more exciting."

More TOP STORIES News