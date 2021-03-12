Personal Finance

State Farm to refund $400 million to California customers. Here's how much you can get

There's some good news in store for customers of State Farm in California.

The company says it is returning $400 million to its auto insurance customers because it processed far fewer claims than projected last year.

State Farm says the average check will be about $100 per policy.

About 3.5 million customers in California are expected to receive the check.

"State Farm is once again returning value to our California customers while remaining financially strong to keep our promises now and in the future," said Tom Conley, the company's Sr. Vice President, in a news release. "This additional dividend is another way we're making adjustments based on driving behaviors to minimize impacts and help our customers."

According to State Farm, customers do not need to take any action to receive this dividend, which will be mailed in the form of a check as early as May.

You can find more information here.



