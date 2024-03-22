State Farm says it won't renew 70,000 policies in California amid industry woes

State Farm will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies in California over the next year.

State Farm will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies in California over the next year.

State Farm will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies in California over the next year.

State Farm will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies in California over the next year.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Getting insurance in California is about to get harder.

State Farm will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies over the next year.

The company said the move would affect 2% of its total policies in California.

Those impacted will be notified this summer.

"This decision was not made lightly and only after careful analysis of State Farm General's financial health, which continues to be impacted by inflation, catastrophe exposure, reinsurance costs, and the limitations of working within decades-old insurance regulations," the company said in a written statement.

RELATED: Californians finding it hard to keep their homes insured amid skyrocketing rates, canceled policies

This all comes after record-breaking wildfire seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Those fires caused huge losses for the insurance industry across the state.

Because of that, major insurers, like Allstate, have stopped accepting new applications.