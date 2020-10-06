FACEism

FACEism: How the Statue of Liberty guides our future by reminding us of the past

By
NEW YORK (KABC) -- Politically, we as a nation are as divided as we can remember.

There are so many issues we are fighting over - including who we should or should not allow into the United States.

But the one thing we shouldn't forget is where we've come from.

That is one of the roles of the Statue of Liberty.

In the fifth installment of the FACEism series - filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic - we look at how Lady Liberty reminds us sometimes in order to move forward, you have to look back.

FACEism's mission is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in the FACEism series can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citystatue of libertyfaceismracismimmigrationrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEISM
FACEism series: Moving toward a better understanding of each other
FACEism: 1st hate-crime victim after 9/11 was chasing American Dream
Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art
The 'Star Trek' kiss that broke ground for race relations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Riverside pastor positive for COVID-19 after White House event
What the White House outbreak has taught us
Man rescued from Santa Ana storm drain after 4 days
OC officials promote mail-in voting
Downey restaurant pays tribute to military vets
Tree trimmer goes viral after wild palm tree ride
Show More
Massive crowd takes over IE hospital parking structure for car meet
Search continues for SoCal man missing for nearly 2 weeks
Sneak peek at Magic Johnson Park after $70M renovations completed
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Garcetti declares support for Armenia amid LA protests
More TOP STORIES News