Staycation ideas: Local getaways are safe, easy, economical and help boost economy

If you're feeling a bit stir-crazy, why not try a staycation? Try a new cuisine, cross off a bucket list item and help give a boost to the economy.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All around Southern California, there are lots of options if you are looking for a safe and easy getaway: book a staycation! There's a new program in Los Angeles that aims to help the economy, while also saving you some money.

"We are seeing that over the last 30 to 60 days, people are starting to slowly get back out and rediscover their own backyard," said Adam Burke, president and CEO, Los Angeles Tourism.

And that's the goal, of course safely during the pandemic.

While travel industry suffers, road trips and short-term stays thrive
The local economy has been rocked over the past six months, with the leisure and hospitality sector losing nearly 166,000 jobs in L.A. County alone.

But the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board has launched a new program called L.A. Love, which is a collection of staycation offers.

"We actually put together over 100 special offers that make it more affordable and easier to see that part of the city you've always wanted to see, you get that restaurant you've always wanted to try, and I think the most important thing, is to do so safely and responsibly because that's so important for not only for people going to this establishment but for employees or visitors alike," said Burke.

A recent survey shows 94% of Angelenos say there's a cuisine they want to try, and 80% say they have a bucket list item they haven't crossed off yet.

MORE: 2 Beverly Hills hotels using coronavirus-fighting robots to keep guests safe
"There are hotels offering free nights with a minimum stay, things like food and beverage credits, and then a lot of offers from our local attractions, museums, restaurants, etc.," said Burke.

The board says if Angelenos visited three local attractions that could help recover more than 21,000 jobs.

For more information, check out discoverlosangeles.com/LAlove.

