Volunteers with 'Kreative Kiddos' teach STEAM-driven projects to disadvantaged youth in Orange Co.

Orange County high school students turned their pandemic passion project into a nonprofit organization 'Kreative Kiddos,' helping some of the most vulnerable youth in their community learn valuable lessons in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

TUSTIN (KABC) -- Orange County high school students are taking on a huge responsibility. While studying in school they are also making it their mission to help teach others. They're providing education to children who are homeless or in disadvantaged communities.

And they're doing this through their nonprofit called Kreative Kiddos. Andre Lombardi is its founder.

"Back in the summer or actually spring of 2020, we started Kreative Kiddos which is a nonprofit geared at providing fun-filled, interactive stem workshops, sometimes intertwining both stem and art so therefore it's more of a steam workshop," said Lombardi.

They teach science, technology, engineering, arts and math in the Orange County community.

"Not every school is the same. Not every school receives the same funding. Not every teacher teaches the same and obviously not every student learns the same. So we do our best to try to level that playing field," said Brandon Pham, Chief Operations Officer, Kreative Kiddos.

They started during COVID and remained committed to teaching even if wasn't in person.

"Ignite is a monthly series where we would release videos, two to three different experiments for these kids to learn and for each of these experiments we would explain the principles of the science behind it as well as how they can perform the experiment on their own," said Timothy Tan, Chief Technology Officer, Kreative Kiddos.

Now they do challenging, in-person workshops.

"We want our experiments to be repeatable and affordable for students especially because we are dealing with families with socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds," said Nikka Shahrokni, Chief Financial Officer, Kreative Kiddos. "So the founders of the non-profit will be going off to college in the next few months, but will be passing the torch to underclassman at their high schools who will keep 'Kreative Kiddos' going and continue their work in the community."