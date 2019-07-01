Stolen car suspect taken into custody after erratic pursuit through San Fernando Valley

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A stolen car suspect led police on a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley that ended in Sherman Oaks on Monday.

The pursuit started in the North Hollywood area just after 10 a.m. before continuing into Van Nuys and concluding in Sherman Oaks.

AIR7 HD was over the chase as the man, who was driving a pickup truck, sped on surface streets in residential areas, blowing through intersections and nearly striking two pedestrians walking in a crosswalk.

The suspect abruptly stopped in the middle of the street near the intersection of Woodcliff and Kingswood roads around 10:30 a.m. He was taken into custody by Los Angeles police without incident.
