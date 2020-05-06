LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen Chevy Camaro convertible was attempting to evade authorities after a police chase was called off near downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The suspect drove into a parking garage in the Westlake district after Los Angeles Police Department units on the ground and in the air called off the pursuit.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Stolen car suspect in convertible Camaro leads authorities on chase near downtown LA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News