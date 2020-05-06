Stolen car suspect in convertible Camaro leads authorities on chase near downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen Chevy Camaro convertible was attempting to evade authorities after a police chase was called off near downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The suspect drove into a parking garage in the Westlake district after Los Angeles Police Department units on the ground and in the air called off the pursuit.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
