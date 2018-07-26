Stolen puppies returned to owner, 2 Quail Valley men arrested for robbery

Samuel Ramirez (left) and Sergio Ramirez of Quail Valley are each facing robbery and conspiracy charges for forcibly taking two puppies from their owner on the evening of July 21. (Hemet Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
Police arrested two Quail Valley men for stealing puppies at the Hemet Valley Mall last weekend.

Samuel Ramirez, 20, and Sergio Ramirez, 18, are each facing robbery and conspiracy charges for forcibly taking two English Bulldog puppies from their owner on the evening of July 21.

Hemet Police Investigations Bureau authorities arrested the elder Ramirez in Temecula on Tuesday and the younger Ramirez was taken into custody in Riverside on Wednesday.

Both suspects reportedly refused to provide the whereabouts of the puppies to Hemet detectives, who were eventually able to locate the pets after further investigation led them to a motel in Sun City.

The detectives returned the puppies to their owner.

The two robbery suspects are currently being held at the Riverside County Jail.
