LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies in Lancaster had to chase down one of their own patrol cars after it was stolen Wednesday.
The squad car was stolen from the parking lot of Antelope Valley Hospital.
A witness saw someone getting into the squad car and alerted hospital staff.
There was a short pursuit, and the driver eventually pulled over and was taken into custody.
Lancaster deputies chase down their own stolen patrol car
