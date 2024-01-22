CA woman arrested after $2,500 worth of stolen Stanley cups found in her car

A woman in Roseville, California, was arrested after police found 65 stolen Stanley cup tumblers stashed in her car.

A woman in Roseville, California, was arrested after police found 65 stolen Stanley cup tumblers stashed in her car.

A woman in Roseville, California, was arrested after police found 65 stolen Stanley cup tumblers stashed in her car.

A woman in Roseville, California, was arrested after police found 65 stolen Stanley cup tumblers stashed in her car.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a woman after she was caught with a car full of stolen Stanley cups in Roseville, California.

Workers at a local business called police last Wednesday after they saw a woman loading up a shopping cart full of the popular tumblers and leaving their store without paying.

The store employees tried to stop her, but the woman ignored them, stuffed the stolen tumblers into her car and took off, authorities said.

Responding police officers spotted the woman on a nearby highway and pulled her over. That's when they saw the extent of her haul.

Authorities said the 23-year-old Sacramento woman stole 65 Stanley cups from the store. The cups were valued at nearly $2,500.

The Roseville Police Department shared this quip on social media:

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits."

WATCH: New Stanley cups spark chaos at Target, selling out in minutes