Driver in stolen van flees authorities through Orange County

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities chased a suspect in a possibly stolen van over freeways and surface streets in the Orange County area Monday afternoon.The pursuit started around 2:40 p.m. in the Garden Grove area. The driver in a white van, believed to be stolen, fled police over the 22 Freeway and later onto the 405 heading northbound past John Wayne Airport.At one point it appeared the driver threw a gun out the window of the vehicle. Also a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.The driver exited surface streets in the Costa Mesa area and continued fleeing, mostly obeying speed limits and traffic lights.The chase ended about an hour after it began when the driver came to a stop in a residential neighborhood near Volkwood Street and Heather Avenue in Garden Grove.He exited the vehicle with his hands up, but apparently forget to put it in park.The van began slowly rolling down the street until it crashed into some trash cans and a fence in front of a home.