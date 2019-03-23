Chase: Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit ends in Valencia

VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- A stolen-vehicle suspect is now in custody after fleeing from authorities on freeways and surface streets during a wild, high-speed chase in Los Angeles County Friday night.Authorities said it all started in the Eagle Rock area, where the LAPD tried to pull over the stolen vehicle. When it failed to pull over, the driver began to travel on the wrong side of the road.The driver made his way into the Glassell Park area and then traveled on surface streets in South Pasadena and Pasadena at speeds above 50 and 60 mph.The chase made its way onto the 110 Freeway for a brief time before getting back on surface streets.Patrol vehicles no longer appeared to be following close behind as the suspect continued circling in the Pasadena area in the gray stolen Kia.The suspect reduced speeds and followed traffic signals as he traveled on Orange Grove. The car then get on the westbound 134 Freeway.While on the 134 Freeway, the suspect traveled at average speeds of about 70 to 80 mph, still with no authorities close behind. At this point, it appeared patrol vehicles backed off from the chase on the ground.The suspect got onto the northbound 2 Freeway before getting on the westbound 210 in the La Crescenta area.California Highway Patrol units re-engaged in the chase as the suspect blew through the Paxton Street exit, still on the 210.The suspect picked up speeds over 100 mph in the Sylmar area before getting on the northbound 5 Freeway.The suspect continued at triple-digit speeds while passing a construction zone in the Newhall area, where the driver at times got dangerously close to other vehicles on the road.The vehicle exited at Valencia Boulevard and made dangerously sharp turns before stopping the car at Tourney Road and Springfield Court. The man bailed out of the car and ran into a wooded area belonging to a Valencia country club.Officers caught up to the suspect, took him down and put him in handcuffs.