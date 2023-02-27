SoCal's powerful storm cut off power to thousands of homes, knocked over massive trees and swept away vehicles in water.

SoCal storm knocked down massive trees, swept away vehicles, cut off power to thousands

BURBANK, Calif (KABC) -- The powerful storm that swept through Southern California in recent days cut off power to thousands of homes, knocked over massive trees, overwhelmed homes with mud and swept away vehicles in floodwaters.

In Burbank, a huge pine tree was uprooted and came crashing down at Ralph Foy Park. Residents of the area say they often see trees come down during storms because that type of pine has a shorter root system.

In Burbank alone, officials say they were fielding more than 200 calls about storm damage.

In Van Nuys, another huge tree crashed down near Kester Avenue and Hartland Street, covering the roadway.

In Pasadena, a hillside gave way, sending mud flowing into a detached garage on Linda Vista Avenue.

And in Castaic, an embankment gave way over the Santa Clara River, sending three RVs tumbling into the water below. A search-and-rescue team was launched but fortunately no injuries were reported.

3 RVs fall into river in Valencia when embankment crumbles and collapses during storm

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was working Sunday to restore power to thousands of homes. The agency restored 91,000 customers by Sunday morning but 53,000 were still without service.

Southern California Edison was also working to restore about 11,000 customers in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

While the storm had moved on by Sunday, another system bringing more rain and snow is arriving soon. Full forecast here.

LA rain: Cars stranded in flooded intersection near Burbank airport, 5 Freeway turns into river