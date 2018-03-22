Storm triggers landslide in La Tuna Fire burn area

A hillside collapsed overnight Wednesday in La Tuna Canyon, where mandatory evacuation orders had already been in place amid moderate to heavy rain in the recent burn area.There were no reports of injuries in the landslide, and no structures were damaged in the erosion of the hillside just below La Tuna Canyon Road, according to authorities.The evacuation order affected residents between the 8300 and 9000 blocks of the road, which was closed south of the 210 Freeway.While those residents haven't seen any serious concerns with the storm, the hillside nearby collapsed and threatens the road nearby. It also jammed up an underground drain."That's a lot of weight. That's tons of earth and water that are building up behind a natural dam. That may undermine the roadway - La Tuna - underneath it. So that may wash it away," said David Ortiz, with the Los Angeles Fire Department.Meanwhile, a flash flood watch is scheduled to remain in effect throughout Southern California until 5 a.m. Friday.In nearby Burbank, which was also partially charred in September's La Tuna Fire, voluntary evacuation orders went into effect Thursday morning. They were then lifted by 4:30 p.m. Thursday."Right now lucky that we have moderate rain," said Eric Baumgardner of Burbank Emergency Management, "But if we have any intense rainfall, anything half-inch or greater per hour, we're fearful that we could have debris flows like we had during the January storms, which would close this canyon, isolate people in this canyon."No-parking restrictions were in effect on Country Club Drive east of Via Montana; all of Hamline Place; and Groton Drive east of Kenneth.All of Burbank's hiking trails have been closed, along with the Stough Canyon Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon recreation area.