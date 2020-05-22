Street racers get away after causing crash that sends truck flying off Houston freeway

By Courtney Fischer
HOUSTON -- Street racers are being blamed for a dramatic, fiery crash that sent a pickup truck with a baby inside flying off a Houston freeway Thursday night, police say.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the North Freeway at Little York.

According to witnesses, vehicles were trying to get out of the way of two street racers weaving through traffic.

Another car burst into flames when it rear-ended the pickup truck, according to police. That car was also trying to avoid the racers.

The truck then fell 15 feet off the freeway and onto the feeder road.

A woman, man and a baby were inside the truck, which landed on its roof.

The baby and man were not hurt. The woman is in the hospital.

Jeremy Robeson was on his motorcycle and witnessed the crash. He pulled over to help.

"It's fortunate, and I'm thankful no one is dead. It was horrific and hot," Robeson said.

"Street racers cause chaos, they are brainless and have no idea the destruction they're causing in our community. People could have been killed here today," said Houston police Lt. L. Barrow.

"This a major problem in the city right now. These street racers, anyone who saw anything, give HPD a call. If you have a license plate number or description, please give us a call, we want to hear from you," Barrow continued.

The racing drivers were not hurt and got away.
