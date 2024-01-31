Street racing crash in Canoga Park leaves 1 dead; hit-and-run driver sought

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A street racing crash left one person dead early Wednesday morning after one driver rear-ended another in Canoga Park and fled the scene, authorities said.

The violent collision occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Two drivers were street racing in southbound lanes when on vehicle struck the other, causing the second driver to lose control and slam into a pole, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A description of the hit-and-run driver was not available.

The driver who died at the scene was not immediately identified.