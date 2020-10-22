VIDEO: Car performing donuts slams into woman, tossing her into air during street takeover in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle during an illegal street takeover in Anaheim in a violent crash that was caught on camera early Thursday night.Cellphone video appears to show the suspect performing donuts just before the vehicle drifted into the victim who was standing nearby. The woman was lifted off of the ground.Paramedics arrived to treat a deep cut on the victim's head. Footage from the scene showed the woman, who had a significant amount of blood on her head, being loaded onto a stretcher and moved into an ambulance.Officials say the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.One of her friends said she was conscious and talking."As we were walking, he slide right over here and hit our friend," said Mateo Cuves. "He was doing donuts and spinning around. She got hit by the driver, and she did a flip and hit the ground."The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Anaheim Plaza Marketplace. Anaheim police say there were several hundred vehicles in the parking lot at the time.The first 911 calls were about street racing and vehicles performing donuts in the parking lot. As officers were responding, a caller reported a female bystander being hit by one of the cars and was down on the ground.According to authorities, when officers arrived at the scene, the woman was surrounded by a group of suspected street racers.The vehicle was later found and a male suspect was taken into custody, police say.Officials say the area is known for street racing. Multiple skid marks can be seen on the ground of the parking lot.A possible street takeover in Costa Mesa left one person dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash.The crash, in which the vehicle flipped on its side, happened near the intersection of Sunflower and Hyland avenues. It is unclear if the incidents are connected.The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.