Man believed to be prominent street takeover organizer arrested in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (CNS) -- A 20-year-old man believed to be one of the most prominent street takeover organizers in Southern California was taken into custody, but later released, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, investigators with the Street Racing Task Force, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Paramount Station, and California Highway Patrol assisted with executing a search warrant around 5 a.m. Wednesday in Paramount and arrested Erick Romero Quintana.

He was booked on suspicion of conspiracy, but was cited and released. Police said he could potentially face multiple felony counts related to organized street takeover events.

"With over 70,000 followers on social media, this organizer has coordinated events throughout Southern California that have not only resulted in large-scale takeovers but also smash-and-grab robberies, vehicle thefts, and other violent crimes, including murder," according to an LAPD statement.

Several cars were impounded after police responded to a string of illegal street takeovers in the South Los Angeles and Compton areas overnight.

"This arrest is significant not only for the city of Los Angeles but also for the Southern California region."

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact the LAPD Street Racing Task Force at 213-833-3746. Calls during non-business hours and weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.