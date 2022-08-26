Street takeover crackdown by LAPD results in 40 arrests, dozens of cars impounded

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A two-day Los Angeles Police Department operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers resulted in dozens of cars being impounded and 40 arrests.

According to the LAPD, the operation was held Friday and Saturday at various locations in Southern California.

According to the department, the LAPD impounded 43 cars and issued 82 citations during the crackdown, during which multiple attempted street takeovers were thwarted. Police said 22 street takeovers were stopped in less than a week.

Among the arrests made during the crackdown, four people were taken into custody for alleged weapons violations, one was arrested on an attempted murder warrant and another was suspected of felony hit-and-run, police said.

Street takeovers have become a focus area for police in recent weeks, highlighted by repeated issues on the recently reopened Sixth Street Viaduct in downtown Los Angeles, which was closed by police on several nights due to illegal activity on the bridge. A recent takeover in the Harbor Gateway area led to a mob swarming and looting a 7-Eleven store.

In Compton, city officials installed Botts' Dots speed-control devices in some key intersections, but takeovers have persisted.

