More street takeovers take place in South LA and Compton; LASD says it is investigating

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- More illegal street takeovers have taken place over the Memorial Day weekend, with video showing crowds cheering as cars spin in circles and fireworks getting shot into the air.

The illegal takeovers took place in the South Los Angeles and Compton areas.

Crowds took over several intersections, video showed.

Some people were seen hanging from car windows and doors while drivers performed dangerous stunts. Others were seen shooting off fireworks.

The sheriff's department says it has undercover detectives working with the CHP and LAPD to try to prevent the events that have frustrated residents living near where they are taking place.