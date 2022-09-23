In effort to curb street takeovers and racing, LA County law enforcement offer safe alternative

Irwindale Speedway, along with other tracks, is now open for people to show off their skills in a controlled and safe environment.

As law enforcement agencies continue to crackdown on street takeovers across Southern California, which at times have turned deadly, officials are offering drivers an alternative.

In an effort to curb the growing number of street takeovers and street racing, officials on Thursday released a public service announcement urging people to participate in the safe alternative instead.

Irwindale Speedway, along with other tracks in Los Angeles County, are now open for people to show off their skills in a controlled and safe environment.

"You are welcome to come here and burn tired to your heart's delight," said Tim Huddleston with the speedway. "We will cheer you on, we will celebrate you and we will keep you safe, and we will make you a hero."

Law enforcement agencies have expressed their desire to make penalties even tougher for street takeovers.

They've urged the Los Angeles City Council and the county Board of Supervisors to enact stronger laws and punishments for those who not only participate, but also organize them.

"Why can't the City Council, why can't the Board of Supervisors implement an ordinance, why can't we pass a law in Sacramento that says if you organize a street takeover through social media, you could be held accountable if we have the evidence," said L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami.

Cars have been impounded and citations have been written, but the takeovers can sometimes turn deadly.

Lori Argumedo, with the group Street Racing Kills, lost her niece in a street racing crash.

"I want to educate those that are out there making these bad decisions to let them know that one bad decision can change all of your lives forever," she said.

It'll cost you $20 to show off your skills at the Irwindale Speedway. If you're caught participating in a street takeover or racing, the cost of your car being impounded and the citation could cost you upwards of $3,000, according to the L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.