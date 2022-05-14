LA officials remove street vendors from Pico Union curbs following unsanitary complaints

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA cleaning plan removes street vendors from Pico Union curbs

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tarps, carts, vendors and more used to cover some sidewalks in a Pico Union neighborhood on Vermont Avenue. Now, most of the sidewalks are now cleared. This comes this week after many residents voiced their concerns of unsanitary and unsafe living conditions in the area due to the vendors.

"So, there's a whole list. First, they would block the driveway. They would double park. Also, they would urinate between cars in the sidewalk. You know it was too much for us," said resident Jasmine. "It's disrespectful because I have a child. There was no access for any seniors to walk on the sidewalk."

The Office of Councilmember Gil Cedillo said after hearing the residents' concerns a beautification effort is underway to clean streets, sidewalks and storm drain systems in this area. They said the effort is to prioritize public safety for all.

"I am so happy the city is doing that," said resident Jovita Carrillo.

But some street vendors in the area said this is what they do for a living and their livelihood is at risk. Street vendors are meeting with organizers to figure things out.

"There are so many families that depend on this site. For example, my family -- this is where the income comes from," street vendor Bryan Fuentes told ABC7 in an earlier interview this week. "We don't want to move, but if we have to, I guess we must -- and many people are against it and we are going to fight until we can't to keep this place."

In a press release, Councilmember Cedillo said in part: "I allocated $500,000 for new vending carts and permits that will be provided to vendors. Salvadoran American Leadership and Education Fund will help vendors receive permits and educational material to know their rights and various regulations."

"We support them. But what we want is for them to be away from the sidewalk," Carrillo said.

Officials said organizers will help the vendors that were removed from the sidewalk to find other location options.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pico unionlos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistin the community
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother and 2-year-old injured in reported South LA 'walk-up shooting'
Newsom announces record-setting $97.5 billion budget surplus
Long Beach Starbucks among first to unionize in SoCal
Panic in crypto market has Janet Yellen's attention
Protecting yourself against mosquitoes during hot SoCal summer months
California's water emergency: What you need to know
AAPI Heritage Month: Businessman shares successes with his community
Show More
New study may have identified cause of sudden infant death syndrome
'American Idol' top 5 look ahead to semi-finals
Longtime activist celebrated for her efforts in easing racial tensions
Man pleads not guilty in NYC subway train shooting
Panel unanimously rejects desalination plant in Huntington Beach
More TOP STORIES News