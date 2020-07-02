Coronavirus California

Newsom creating strike team to enforce coronavirus health orders

California is creating strike teams from 10 state agencies to enforce guidelines designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California is creating strike teams from 10 state agencies to enforce guidelines designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the teams would target businesses that don't follow state health orders.

The teams include representatives from the California Highway Patrol, Alcohol Beverage Control, Barbering & Cosmetology, and others.

RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

An official says there won't be roving bands of state inspectors, but agencies will be coordinating more and focusing on repeat violators.

Restaurant and salon representatives say they're concerned about employees being asked to enforce health mandates, but many businesses want to comply.

Newsom on Wednesday tightened restrictions amid a concerning surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders indoor restaurants, wineries, movie theaters to close in most of CA

The governor instructed certain sectors to close indoor operations for all counties that have been on the state's watch list for three consecutive days. The affected sectors are: restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms. Those businesses can still operate outdoors.

That applies to 19 counties as of Wednesday. Those 19 counties represent more than 70% of the state's population and include several counties in Southern California. Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura are all on the list of those impacted by the mandate.

Those restrictions will remain in place for at least three weeks, Newsom said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 4th day in a row
Dr. Ferrer on July 4th: Only celebrate with people in your household
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
IE man posts regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19
Probe widens in Arcadia High School sex exploitation case
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
SoCal mom who touched hearts dies after battle with leukemia
Garcetti: 'No mask, no service' should be policy for LA businesses
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
Show More
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Trump 2020 car to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Man claiming to be jewelry thieves' father returns stolen rings
Students throw COVID-19 parties, bet on who will get sick first
More TOP STORIES News