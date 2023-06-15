Hundreds of union janitors join TV, film writers on picket lines as some lose their jobs at studios

According to the SEIU, the labor union representing these essential workers, roughly 50 janitors have been laid off as a result of the writers' strike.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of union janitors took to the picket lines Thursday, standing in solidarity with Hollywood film and television writers who have been on strike for more than a month.

More than 400 janitorial workers gathered in front of the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City to celebrate "Justice for Janitors Day," a campaign that began 33 years ago to raise industry standards for janitors.

"We're so lucky that we happen to be picketing at this location and we can have this cross-union solidarity," said Kayla Westergard-Dobson, a member of the Writers Guild of America.

Members of the guild have been picketing outside major studio lots across Los Angeles, fighting for better wages, streaming residuals and safeguards for the use of artificial intelligence.

This strike has been impacting the entertainment industry and those who rely on it, such as studio lot janitors.

"Studios have been laying off workers, essential workers, who, throughout the pandemic, made sure the studios stayed open," said David Huerta, the president of SEIU California.

Natalia Lopez, a former janitor at Paramount Studios, said she was laid off last week.

"As of now, I'm dipping into my savings but I'm not really sure what we're going to be doing in the future," she said.

Contract negotiations between WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been stalled.

"Writing assistants have been laid off, script coordinators have been laid off, IATSE folks, like, crews are not able to work. Every union that's associated with this industry is feeling the effects of the AMPTP refusing to make a deal" said Westergard-Dobson.

The AMPTP has downplayed some of the union's demands, insisting that writers were given substantial bumps in streaming residuals under the last contract. Studios have also challenged the union's demand on minimum numbers of writers on projects and work guarantees.

Meanwhile, writers said they'll continue to hit the picket lines until a deal is reached.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.