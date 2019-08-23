String of fires in San Fernando Valley investigated as arson

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials were investigating a series of fires in the San Fernando Valley Friday that may be connected.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to several locations around the West Ventura Boulevard area where fires were set on cars, rubbish and inside a dumpster behind a building in Studio City.The dumpster fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 11300 block of West Ventura Blvd. Just a block away, another blaze was set in the 3900 block of Eureka Dr.AIR7 HD was overhead as authorities set up a command center near the location of the dumpster fire.The LAFD arson and counter terrorism division was called to the scene.It is unclear if any injuries were reported.