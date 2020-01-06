Weather

Strong, potentially damaging winds whip through SoCal

PORTER RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong and potentially dangerous winds continue to whip through Southern California on Monday.

A high-wind warning has been in place since Sunday and will continue through Tuesday afternoon, with winds being the strongest through mountain passes.

The National Weather Service is warning the wind could cause downed trees and power outages, as well as create difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles, especially on the 10, 15, 215 and the 210 freeways below the Cajon Pass.

Several big rigs along the 15 Freeway in Fontana pulled over as winds whipped across the area, which picked up an empty trailer and overturned it on its side despite the driver's efforts to keep it upright.

"I though I was going to, you know, roll over, but thank god it didn't happen," said Carlos Escobar of Victorville.

Toppled trees and downed power lines are just some issues that could arise from powerful gusts in the Southland.



Strong northeast winds with gusts of up to 65 mph are expected in the mountains of the Los Angeles and Ventura areas through Monday afternoon, according to the NWS.



The NWS also said isolated gusts around 70 mph are likely in wind-prone areas like Fremont Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains and in the foothills near San Bernardino and Fontana.

Gusts made their way into the region Sunday. In Malibu, crews quickly contained a brush fire before winds of 20 to 25 mph pushed it out of control. In Bel-Air, a large tree came crashing down, blocking the road.

Winds are not expected to be as strong Monday night into Tuesday morning.
