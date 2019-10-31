Whittier church fire prompts massive response from firefighters

By and ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-alarm fire engulfed a church in Whittier on Thursday morning, prompting a massive response from firefighters.

No injuries were immediately reported in the stubborn blaze, which was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at Good Shepherd Bible Church in the 6700 block of Washington Avenue.

Los Angeles County firefighters on aerial ladders attacked dramatic flames that were shooting through the roof of the sprawling single-story structure.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
